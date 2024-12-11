Australia’s ABC Enters FAST Channel Market With Help From Amagi

NEW YORK—ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corp.) Commercial has selected Amagi for the launch of a suite of free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

ABC Commercial will leverage its content catalog to reach international audiences in new and dynamic ways with the launch, Amagi said.

The channel suite’s rollout is expected to lead with North America, including the United States, where FAST channel household penetration is higher than 40%. Plans call for expansion into English-speaking territories, Europe and Asia.

“This partnership with Amagi represents a significant milestone for ABC Commercial as we expand into the global FAST market, opening new doors for Australian content to thrive on international FAST platforms,” ABC Commercial Digital Sales Manager Brian Lee said. “Our channels will allow audiences to access Australia’s most-loved and unique stories in innovative ways, whether they’re seeking family-friendly content, compelling dramas or captivating documentaries.”

ABC Commercial has a catalog of more than 4,000 hours of premium content across a wide range of genres, including scripted, factual entertainment, lifestyle and children’s. Among its popular programs are “Aftertaste,” multiple seasons of “Restoration Australia,” “Wild Australians” and “Reef School.”

“We know how much international audiences have opened up to Australian content over the last decade, and we are confident that platforms will embrace our new channels with enthusiasm, allowing them to provide audiences with the opportunity to enjoy the best Australia has to offer,” Lee said. “We look forward to announcing further details on our new channel launches in early 2025.”

Calling the broadcaster’s entry into FAST distribution “an exciting step forward,” Srinivasan KA, Amagi co-founder and chief revenue officer, said his company is “enabling ABC to expand its reach, engaging audiences worldwide with high-quality content while creating new revenue opportunities through precise, targeted advertising.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution and monetization solutions.

More information is available on the company’s website.