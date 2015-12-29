ATSC Elects Five Board Members

WASHINGTON—Five industry executives have been elected by members of the Advanced Television Systems Committee to serve on the ATSC Board of Directors. Each elected board member will serve a three-year term that is set to begin in January.

Christopher Homer, vice president of operations and engineering for PBS, and Anne Schelle, executive director of Pearl TV, are the two newly elected members of the board. The pair joins re-elected board members Brett Jenkins of Media General, Richard Friedel of Fox Networks, and current board chairman Glenn Reitmeier of NBC Universal.

Ira Goldstone, formerly of Univision, and Sam Matheny, formerly of Capitol broadcasting, had their terms expire at the end of 2015.

Board members whose terms continue into 2016 include: Lynn Claudy, NAB; Mark Eyer, Sony Electronics; John Godfrey, Samsung Electronics; Brian Markwalter, CTA; Andy Scott, National Cable and Telecommunications Association; Dave Siegler, Cox Media Group; Peter Symes, SMPTE; John Taylor, LG Electronics USA; and Craig Todd, Dolby Laboratories. Wayne Luplow, Zenith, will succeed Dr. Yiyan Wu of the Communications Research Center Canada as the representative for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

The board will elect its new chairman at the first meeting in 2016.

The ATSC is an international non-profit organization developing the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard.