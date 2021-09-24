Atomos Names Estelle McGechie Its New CEO

MELBOURNE, Australia—Atomos has announced the appointment of its chief product officer, Estelle McGechie, as the company’s new CEO.

Chris Tait, Atomos’ Executive Chair explained that “after Estelle’s appointment as chief product officer in June this year she quickly demonstrated to the board and her peers the ability to deliver on our strategy. Her signature collaborative style and rigorous approach to developing and bringing video technology products and services to market is a great fit for Atomos at this important stage of our strategic roadmap. We are thrilled she has taken on the CEO role and welcome her back home to Australia.”

Estelle has a long history of working with the team at Atomos dating back to the first Atomos Ninja, the launch of Apple ProRes RAW, and the introduction of Timecode Systems for acquisition. During her time at Atomos Estelle has leveraged her international product development and marketing expertise to evolve the Company’s approach to software and services platforms, a key strategic pillar for Atomos. the company said.

Estelle’s elevation to CEO will enhance Atomos’ ability to deliver on its growth strategy by expanding further into new verticals with both hardware and software products, the company added.

Australian-born, Estelle will return to Melbourne with her family after a successful career in the United States with roles at The Walt Disney Company, Apple, and Logitech.

During her time at Apple Estelle oversaw worldwide product development and marketing of professional video applications such as Final Cut Pro, Motion, and Compressor, in addition to further developing Apple technologies of ProRes and ProRes RAW, XML, FxPlug, and Workflow Extensions.

Most recently Estelle was vice president of marketing at Frame.io, the cloud-based video collaboration platform, which was acquired by Adobe in August 2021.

Deputy chair, Stephen Stanley added that “we are delighted that Estelle will be driving our future strategy as her skills align strongly with a fast-paced global video technology company such as ours. In line with Estelle’s appointment, Chris Tait will revert to the role of Non-Executive Chair. We would like to thank Chris sincerely for his additional efforts over the past 18 months after taking on increased responsibility during the height of the COVID crisis.”