ATEME Working to Acquire OTT Software Provider Anevia

PARIS—ATEME has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority of shares of the OTT and IPTV software provider Anevia.

ATEME is currently negotiating, with the unanimous support of both companies’ board of directors, with Anevia’s main shareholders, who hold 87% of the share capital and 90% of the voting rights. An “information-consultation” procedure with employee representative bodies of Anevia and ATEME is expected to be launched.

Upon completion of the information-consultation, ATEME will acquire all the shares held by Anevia’s majority shareholders by way of contributions in kind and cash for any remainder there might be.

With this combination, the two companies believe they would be creating a “major player in video broadcasting infrastructure,” with a total combined revenue of more than $94 million.

“A merger with Anevia and its high-performance solutions for optimizing video flow delivery is a key step in our expansion strategy in our customers’ value chain and the conquest of new markets,” said Michel Artières, chairman and CEO of ATEME. “Based on our mission to deliver the best quality of experience, our ambition is to become the reference video solution for billions of consumers. The shared vision of the two companies and their strong culture should enable us to rapidly create significant value for our customers, employees and shareholders.”

The two sides believe that payments could be finalized by the end of the third quarter in 2020 and an official offer could be made by the end of the fourth quarter 2020.