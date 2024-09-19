Ateme Deploys New Video Delivery Solutions with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media

PARIS—Ateme has announced that it is deploying its Titan video processing and compression solution with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media, an AI-enabled, software-defined platform for live media.

The collaboration between Ateme and NVIDIA aims to empower media, entertainment, and service providers by significantly reducing the cost of broadcasting and streaming content while driving the adoption of advanced IP-based workflows, the two companies reported.

Through this collaboration, Ateme will leverage NVIDIA’s AI technologies to pioneer the next generation of video experiences by delivering an end-to-end, IP-based workflow that adheres to the SMPTE ST 2110 standard. This offers broadcasters, service providers and new media a more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective infrastructure for broadcasting and streaming operations, it explained.

"This collaboration is a significant milestone for us as we continue to innovate and provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance their operational efficiency and deliver superior viewing experiences,” said Mickael Raulet, CTO at Ateme. “We are excited to leverage NVIDIA’s AI-driven technology to empower our customers to navigate the evolving media landscape with confidence."

Key Benefits of the Integration of Titan with NVIDIA Holoscan for Media include:

Cost Reduction: The integration allows broadcasters, streaming service providers and new media to substantially reduce operational costs through optimized resource utilization and enhanced workflow efficiency.

Advanced IP Workflow: With full support for SMPTE ST 2110, the integration provides a seamless, all-IP infrastructure, enabling a smooth transition for media companies towards future-proof, IP-based operations.

Next-Generation Video Experiences: Leveraging the power of NVIDIA’s AI technologies, Ateme paves the way for broadcasters, service providers and new media to offer immersive, high-quality video experiences, helping set new standards in content delivery and audience engagement.