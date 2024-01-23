Ateliere Inks Five-Year Collaboration Deal With AWS

CENTURY CITY, Calif.—Ateliere Creative Technologies has entered into a five-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) focused on development of solutions that redefine media production and distribution from the initial stages of capture via the business-to-business supply chain to content delivery to consumers, the company said.

This SCA will drive new product and feature development, boost customer adoption of the Ateliere platform and enhance marketing and general awareness efforts with support and funding from AWS, it said.

"Ateliere's platform, natively built on AWS, already employs a vast array of AWS services, powering our Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings," said Ryan Kido, chief technology officer of Ateliere Creative Technologies. "This move marks a significant step in Ateliere's journey as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, demonstrating AWS's commitment to Ateliere's vision and belief in our potential for significant impact in the media and entertainment industry."

Ateliere Connect currently is offered in the Media Management category in the AWS Marketplace. The cloud-native Ateliere Connect platform orchestrates the supply chain of media content, enabling efficient management, automation and delivery from a central location, while minimizing storage costs and increasing global collaboration, it said.

Users of Ateliere Connect can decrease long-term storage costs by more than 75%, reduce QC time and costs, and increase profit margins with quicker time to market.

Ateliere customers stand to gain substantially from the SCA. They will have access to an expanded set of features and services, accelerated product delivery and comprehensive solutions spanning from camera to consumer, it said.