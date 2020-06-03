AT&T Closes Distant-Signal Deals With Networks

DALLAS—AT&T has shared with TVT’s sister publication B+C that it has reached deals with all of the major broadcast networks, except for ABC, so that DirecTV can continue to deliver distant network affiliated TV signals to truckers, RVs and markets without a viewable signal.

The news comes after AT&T had previously announced a deal with Fox and as the blanket license for DirecTV to deliver those signals without individual carriage deals expired on June 1. This stemmed from Congress’ decision to not renew STELAR.

AT&T told B+C that it was still in negotiations with ABC, as it has a goal of “providing network content to as many homes as possible.”

There was an option for AT&T to retain the license and not have to individually negotiate with broadcasters. To do so they would have had to put TV station signals in about a dozen of the smallest DirecTV markets that did not previously carry them.