AT&T Unveils HBO Max Streamer

LOS ANGELES—WarnerMedia today unveiled “HBO Max” as the name of its new streaming service that will launch in 2020. WarnerMedia is the content arm of parent company AT&T, which completed an $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner earlier this year.

In addition to HBO programming, HBO Max will also be the exclusive streaming home to “Friends,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Pretty Little Liars,” as well as new Warner Bros.’-produced dramas for The CW beginning with the fall 2019 season and new exclusive movie production deals with Hollywood producer Greg Berlanti and actress and producer Reese Witherspoon. Programming will also come from Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes.

HBO Max is anticipated to premiere with 10,000 hours of premium content.

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends,’” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer.