ASG Brings On Menrath to Boost Audio Systems

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Advanced Systems Group has made the official announcement that Tom Menrath has been hired; he began his new position on May 15. With ASG, Menrath will seek to strengthen the audio aspects of the company’s video-centric projects, as well as provide key account support.

Menrath comes to ASG after having served as managing director of Cutting Edge Audio & Video Group. He previously had worked for five years at Vintage King Audio as director of strategic development. He has also held positions with Guitar Center, Sweetwater Sound, Audio Agent LLC and Monster Cable.

Menrath will be based in ASG’s Emeryville, Calif., office.