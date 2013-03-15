ASG Appoints Mundorff to Professional Services Department

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Advanced Systems Group, a West Coast video and film integration firm, has added industry engineer Tim Mundorff to its Professional Services department. He will focus on design services and engineering.



Mundorff has more than two decades of engineering experience, most recently holding a senior systems engineer post for Sony PSA Solutions Engineering. There, he developed a space and cost efficient central file management and applications system as well as systems design for dual projector 3D solutions for multi-cinema complexes. He has also worked as senior systems engineer for Radium/Reel FX Studios in California, project engineer at Ascent Media Systems and Technology Services and as senior proposal engineer at Sony Systems Integration.



ASG specializes in outfitting Apple-based newsroom systems, shared storage, archiving, editing, finishing and VFX systems. The company has installed and supported more than 185 SANs, production and post production systems over the last six years.



