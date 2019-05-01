ASG Announces John Shike as Key Accounts Manager

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Media technology and engineering firm Advanced Systems Group has officially announced the hiring of John Shike as a key accounts manager. Shike joined the company in late March and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, where provides support to Silicon Valley companies that use ASG for video production, audio engineering and media storage technology.

John Shike

Shike joined ASG after having previously served as the vice president at Snell Advanced Media for 18 years, managing business development, marketing and channel partners throughout North and South America. He also has experience as the director of marketing and business development for Spruce Technologies, was a board member for the Advanced Metadata Workflow Association during the creation of MXF and other file formats, and most recently was an account executive at VMI. In addition, he volunteers as director of educators and educational institutions for SMPTE’s Membership Committee.

“As we continue to grow our business in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley, from systems integration to managed services, we’re very pleased to have someone with John’s experience to support the complex workflows for our high-tech clients in the area,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG.