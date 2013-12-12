ASG Adds Patrick Kennedy to L.A Sales Team

EMERYVILLE, CALIF. — Advanced Systems Group announced that Patrick Kennedy joined its Los Angeles-based sales team, effective Dec. 1. He will manage media and entertainment accounts throughout Southern California, specializing in enterprise storage systems, archiving, asset management, and broadcast technologies.



Kennedy is an experienced sales executive who has sold technology integration products and services to major media and entertainment companies, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, he worked for DZ Solutions, where he signed and managed a number of accounts. He has also held sales positions in real estate, finance, and entertainment industries.