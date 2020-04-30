Exhibitor Announces Withdrawal from IBC 2020

GÜTERSLOH, Germany—Arvato Systems and Vidispine have announced that they will not be attending IBC 2020 in Amsterdam, which is currently scheduled for Sept. 11-15.

In the announcement, there is no specific mention of coronavirus as the reason for withdrawal, although the pandemic was likely a key factor in the decision. COVID-19 has already caused the cancellation of the physical 2020 NAB Show and the postponement of other conferences.

“As a major milestone in our event calendar, this has been a difficult decision to make,” said Ralf Schürmann, CEO of Arvato Systems S4M GmbH. “Our focus is now on ensuring that our customers can maintain business continuity during these challenging times. And of course, we are considering how we can keep them fully informed and supported with the latest solutions and innovations from Arvato Systems and Vidispine.”

As a substitute for not attending IBC, Arvato Systems has announced that it is hosting online events and is continuously looking to expand its program of virtual user group meetings, as well as other ways of staying connected with customers and partners, the company says.