Spring NAB Show Cancelled; Smith Announces Steps to Fill Void

WASHINGTON—Exhale, uncross your fingers and stop knocking on wood; the answer is in. There will be no 2020 NAB Show this year.

“While we recognize that much of our show community is focused on other issues at the moment, we have heard from many of you over the last week who are eager for an update on our plans,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “For that reason, we wanted to convey now that, in light of the current circumstances, it is impossible to hold a rescheduled 2020 NAB Show this year.”

In making the announcement, Smith noted that Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has suspended all nonessential business operations in the state, and that national authorities “are imploring Americans to telework wherever possible.”

Smith announced a two-pronged approach to filling the vacuum created by the cancellation of the industry’s premier event.

In terms of a physical event, the association plans to enhance programs and experiences offered at its NAB Show New York, scheduled to take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, Oct. 21-22.

“We're thrilled to join NAB at this year's show in New York, and look forward to having a large presence there,” Grass Valley President Tim Shoulders was quoted by NAB.

On the virtual side of the equation, the association next month will launch NAB Show Express, a “digital conduit” for exhibitors to demo products and presenters to offer content that would have been presented in Las Vegas.

Planning has also started for the 2021 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 11-14, Smith said.

“We look forward to connecting with you, and hope that you and your loved ones remain safe in the months to come,” he said.