Artel Welcomes Dubs as Director of Broadcast Sales

WESTFORD, MASS. — Artel Video Systems has appoined Philip Dubs as its director of broadcast sales.



Prior to joining Artel, Dubs spent 12 years as vice president of sales for Pixelmetrix, a manufacturer of transport stream test equipment and digital storage servers. He also was a founding member of GEMS International Television and served as vice president of sales and marketing for Florida Video Systems.



Dubs attended New York Institute of Technology for Electrical Engineering, and holds a Society of Broadcast Engineers CEV Certification. He is active in the broadcast community as a member of the SBE, SMPTE and NATAS (EMMY) Technical Committee.