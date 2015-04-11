Artel Video Systems to Acquire Assets of Communications Specialties, Inc.

WESTFORD, MASS.—Artel Video Systems, an employee-owned global provider of broadcast-quality video transport technology, announced that the company is acquiring the portfolio assets of Communications Specialties, Inc. (CSI), a global provider of fiber optic transmission technology for the professional audio-visual and broadcast industries. CSI manufactures the Fiberlink Series of fiber-optic transmission systems for video, audio, and data; the Copperlink line of signal distribution products; the award-winning Scan Do line of scan converters, and the Deuce line of intelligent video scalers. The acquisition is expected to close in April of 2015.



According to Richard Dellacanonica, president of Artel Video Systems, the combination of Artel and CSI products and people will create one of the market’s largest portfolios of broadcast-quality media transport solutions.



“We are excited to be expanding our product offerings with CSI’s extensive portfolio of solutions for transporting and processing broadcast-quality media. Combining CSI’s portfolio with Artel’s growing DigiLink-based product lines enables our customers to work with one vendor for virtually all of their media transport needs,” said Dellacanonica. “For more than 30 years, CSI has had a reputation for delivering best-in-class, highly reliable solutions to the industry. We look forward to continuing this tradition by immediately developing and releasing new products for the Fiberlink, Copperlink, and Scan Do platforms based on technology already developed by Artel. This will enable CSI customers to have access to video over IP, JPEG 2000 compression, and other leading-edge transport solutions in the product lines and footprints they are familiar with. I am also happy to announce that the CSI sales team will be joining Artel immediately after the closing to ensure a smooth transition for CSI customers.”

