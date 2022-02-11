Artel To Feature SMART OG Multimedia Delivery Platform At 2022 NAB Show

Artel Video Systems will highlight new features and recently added capabilities to its SMART Multimedia Delivery Platform in openGear (SMART OG) at the NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

SMART OG is a software-defined, four-channel, auto-sense SD-SDI/HD-SDI/3G/4G-over-IP multifunction gateway. It brings a family of JPEG compression engines, including those specified in VSF TR-01, TR-07 and TR-08, onto the openGear platform, Artel said.

The product allows users to deploy hardware once and change the gateway function with a software update. It is initially configured for a specific function, but can be adapted afterwards for other functions, such as reformatting or encoding per JPEG2000, JPEG-XS, SMPTE ST 2110, SMPTE ST 2022-1/2/5/6/7, H.265, IEEE 1588 or other functions yet to be specified, it said.

The SMART OG gateway has four BNCs for SDI or ASI input/output and two 10GbE SFPs for trunking and aggregation.

The company will also show:

SMART Multimedia Delivery Platform for DigiLink and InfinityLink—A software-defined, four-channel, auto-sense 3G/HD/SD-SDI-over-IP multifunction gateway with integrated non-blocking Layer 2/3 switching and routing capabilities. The software-enabled solution features four video ports for transport of video, audio and ancillary data and four GigE data ports bridged to one or two 10G interfaces. It supports SMPTE ST 2022-1, -2, -5, -6 and -7 (hitless switching) J2K compression; QoS; VLAN tagging and traffic management.

Quarra PTP Ethernet Switches—Designed for audio/video broadcast, live performance environments and enterprise IT applications where accurate timing and control are needed, the Quarra family of PTP-aware managed IP switches offer IEEE 1588-compliant timing and sync.

FiberLink media transport products—Supporting nearly every type of video, audio and data signal, including the FiberLink ST 2110 gateway, Artel's FiberLink media transport products offer flexibility to broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning and other pro A/V environments. Devices in the family offer SMPTE standards support to ensure interoperability and reliability in video, audio and data transport.