Artel Announces Fonseca as VP of Product Management

WESTFORD, MASS.—Rafael Fonseca is joining Artel Video Systems as its new vice president and director of product management, the company announced via a press release. “Rafael’s strength in developing comprehensive product portfolios will be critical to Artel’s growth,” said Mike Rizzo, president and CEO of Artel.

Rafael Fonseca

Fonseca comes to Artel with experience in various product management roles that required him to identify market requirements, manage product evolution, and develop product positioning in support of sales, marketing and business development. He previously worked for Cedar Point Communications as vice president of product management, marketing and sales engineering, as well as a technical team member at Bell Laboratories.

Artel Video Systems is a provider of IP and fiber-based media transport systems.