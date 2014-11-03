Arri Rental Atlanta is Open for Business

ATLANTA—Arri announced that Vice President Ed Stamm will oversee the new Arri Rental office in Atlanta, which is open for business as of today, Monday, Nov. 3. Besides promoting the Alexa 65 system exclusively available at Arri Rental, Stamm will ensure that the company's extensive inventory of digital, film, anamorphic and spherical camera equipment is available to this vibrant production community.



Craig Chartier will fill Ed Stamm’s previous position, taking over Arri Rental Miami as general manager. Chartier will focus on strengthening Arri Rental’s strategy and operations, as well as growing the business in Florida and the South American market.