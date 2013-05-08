ARRI Inc. Taps Jeffrey A. Reyes as Director of Sales, Latin American Markets

BLAUVELT, N.Y.—ARRI Inc. has promoted Jeffrey A. Reyes to director of dales, Latin American Markets.



He will now develop strategies and business in the Caribbean, Central and South America, in addition to overseeing the sales team for these territories. Reyes previously served as a Technical Sales Representative at ARRI, working with rental houses and customers for lighting and camera products. Fluent in both English and Spanish, previously Reyes spent 15 years in production.



“Jeffrey’s combination of product knowledge, sales and production experience prepare him well for this expanded responsibility,” ARRI Inc. President/CEO Glenn Kennel said.