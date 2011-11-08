Arizona State University Redubs Cronkite Newsroom ‘Chyron Media Center’



MELVILLE, N.Y.: Chyron announced that in collaboration with Arizona State University, the Cronkite News Service newsroom--part of the world-renowned Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication--will be renamed the Chyron Media Center. Chyron’s cloud-based Axis World Graphics and CAMIO graphics management systems have been deployed in the facility. The dedication ceremony for the new Chyron Media Center took place Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011.



The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is a nationally recognized professional school that prepares students for careers as reporters, editors, producers, correspondents, anchors, media managers, and public relations specialists. The school consistently ranks in the top 10 in the annual Hearst intercollegiate journalism competition, often called the Pulitzers of college journalism.



Axis World Graphics simplifies, streamlines, and facilitates the graphics creation process, enabling artists, reporters, production assistants, and news producers to create broadcast-quality graphics using their own graphics packages.



Chyron’s CAMIO is a complete news graphics management solution that gives users control over the look and delivery of newsroom graphics. Graphic artists can build assets and upload them once for immediate access by output devices and newsroom clients.



