Archimedia to Demonstrate Its Master-File Reference Player and Test Suite at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Archimedia Technology will exhibit the Archimedia Reference Player and its companion Archimedia Reference Charts. The company will also give a preview of Archimedia Hub, which offers browser-based access to the Archimedia Reference Player.



According to the company, the Archimedia Reference Player is the first software player to support multiple vendors' formats, allowing users to view, test, and measure archival-quality files on a standard HDTV and traditional SDI equipment. Since it was introduced in June, the Archimedia Reference Player has already undergone several upgrades, including support for the DVCPRO50 and Apple ProRes formats that have seen broad use in the European market. Support for the Sony IMX and XDCAM is in the works.



Archimedia will also demonstrate Archimedia Reference Charts, a set of advanced test patterns developed by renowned video test and measurement company VideoQ specifically for mastering formats such as JPEG 2000. The charts are designed for use with the Archimedia Reference Player.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Archimedia will be housed with Front Porch Digital at stand 7.D14.



www.archimediatech.com