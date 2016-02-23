Archimedia Changes Name to GrayMeta

AGOURA HILLS, CALIF.—It’s not just the Iris 2.0 that is getting an update, as Arhcimedia has announced that it is changing its name to GrayMeta. Metadata will be a key area of focus for the rebranded company.

The Iris 2.0 software application now uses GrayMeta’s patent pending technology MetaFarm, which is an automated, modular metadata extraction platform that operationalizes silo-based data. With the MetaFarm technology, Iris 2.0 can now search for, analyze and merge metadata from related data sources like email, project notes and annotations, scripts, and office records.

“The big picture is that metadata is the key to the future of file based media,” explained Mark Gray, president of GrayMeta, in a press release. “For all of these reasons, GrayMeta will continue to bring new innovative ideas to enable organizations to better use file based media.”