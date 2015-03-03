Archambault to Head Up Wall Street Communications

SALT LAKE CITY – Dundee Hill Group has appointed Carolyn Archambault as the new general manager of Wall Street Communications as part of a corporate restructuring to promote growth. Archambault replaces Susan Warren, who has been promoted to chief business development officer of all Dundee Hill Group agencies.

Archambault began with Wall Street Communications 15 years ago before moving on to serve as general manager for 202 Communications in 2011. In her new role, Archambault will be responsible for managing the Wall Street Communications team while also leading the agency’s client development efforts.

“[Archambault] has clearly demonstrated keen abilities in agency management, client services and business development, and making the move to head much larger organization is the natural next challenge for her and a big win for the Wall Street Communications team and its clients,” said Dundee Hills Group CEO Chris Lesieutre.