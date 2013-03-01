APPEARTV to Showcase Multiscreen, OTT Solution at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, APPEARTV will showcase its multiscreen and OTT solution for its modular head-end architecture. The module provides a fully integrated, hardware-based system that simultaneously prepares signals from any source in any format for distribution to a HDTV, high-resolution computer screen and lower-resolution Web and mobile devices.



Bit rates are optimized for each destination while maintaining a high QoS. Designed to help broadcasters migrate to an integrated, scalable and fully featured multiscreen solution, the module’s streamlined encoding and transcoding processes make it ideal for live streaming applications such as sports.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. APPEARTV will be at booth SU7605.