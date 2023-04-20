AMG to Launch Bosco+ FAST Channel

LOS ANGELES—Allen Media Group (AMG) has unveiled plans for a Bosco+ FAST channel dedicated to high school sports in partnership with St. John Bosco High School (Bosco) of Bellflower, Calif.

The Bosco+ service will launch on AMG’s free-streaming platforms Sports.TV, HBCU GO, and Local Now. Allen Media Group in the sprint of 2023. It will be available nationally on AMG’s free-streaming platforms Sports.TV and HBCU GO, and in select markets in the Los Angeles region on the AMG free-streaming app Local Now.

The Bosco+ FAST channel will feature Bosco’s nationally-recognized esports and athletic programs. The school has 16 athletic programs and has one of the top esports programs in the country. The school’s athletes commonly compete in the nationally-recognized Trinity League of the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section, which is largely considered the toughest league in the country in multiple sports. In addition, the Bosco+ FAST channel will feature coverage of its robotics competitions, theater and musical productions, student life and more.

“We’re excited to be at the forefront of supporting the Bosco+ FAST channel,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Collectively across all our free-streaming platforms, AMG has become a leader in local news, sports and entertainment, so the addition of excellent high school sports, arts and student life content provided by St. John Bosco High School is certainly a big win for us and our viewers.”

“The exposure to our school and our league that this partnership will provide to millions of people all over the country is unprecedented. The possibilities are endless, and we can’t wait to get started,” added Dr. Brian Wickstrom, president/CEO at Bosco.