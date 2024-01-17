Amazon MGM Studios Inks Deal for Production Space in Pinewood Toronto Studios

TORONTO—In a major commitment to Canada's production industry, Amazon MGM Studios has inked a multi-year contract with Pinewood Toronto Studios for exclusive use of new production facilities at the studios in downtown Toronto for future productions.

The deal is the first multi-year commitment by Amazon MGM Studios to Canadian studio space and includes exclusive use of five new state-of-the-art sound stages, accompanying workshops and office accommodation, totaling approximately 160,000 square feet.

The announcement was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting event to officially open the new studio space, attended by Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor, Olivia Chow.

(Image credit: Pinewood Toronto Studios)

"Pinewood Group is an industry-leader and with the Toronto region's best-in-class crews, this agreement offers us immense opportunity for the continued expansion of film and series projects in Toronto, Ontario, and Canada," said Dan Scharf, vice president of global business operations, Amazon MGM Studios. "We are thrilled our productions will continue to have a home in Toronto for many years to come."

"This landmark agreement further strengthens our relationship with Amazon MGM Studios and demonstrates our joint commitment to the City of Toronto." said Paul Golding, chairman, Pinewood Group. "We are very much looking forward to working together and welcoming many incredible productions to the Pinewood Toronto Studio lot."

"Amazon MGM's long-term commitment to new studio space in Toronto is a tremendous vote of confidence in our province and our workers," said Premier Doug Ford. "This investment is going to provide a big boost to our cultural sectors and help to ensure Ontario remains one of the world's leading jurisdictions for film and television production for years to come."

The long-term commitment to studio space in Toronto aligns with Amazon MGM Studios' current strategy of expanding its production footprint in Canada, Amazon said.

Amazon MGM Studios, as well as MGM Television and MGM+ Studios have produced and commissioned more than 40 series and films that have been shot in Canada, including The Boys, Gen V, Reacher, and The Handmaid's Tale in Ontario; Fargo and Billy The Kid in Alberta; The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.