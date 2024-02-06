Amagi’s Ads Plus Expands European Presence with ShowHeroes Deal

LONDON—The CTV marketplace Amagi Ads Plus has announced a strategic partnership with ShowHeroes, a prominent player in the global digital advertising space, that will expand Amagi’s reach within the European market.

Ad solutions provider ShowHeroes will use Amagi Ads Plus to enhance ShowHeroes' capabilities, offering advertisers advanced solutions and an extended reach across the European region, with an emphasis on Germany, Spain, France, and the UK, the companies said.

Amagi has been at the forefront of technological advancements, pioneering the Commitment to Certification and higher standards in advertising Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF). This commitment ensures that advertisers leveraging Amagi Ads Plus benefit from a brand-safe advertising environment, where user data is protected. The TCF aligns with industry standards, promoting a higher level of trust and accountability in the advertising ecosystem, Amagi caid.

"We are excited about our collaboration with ShowHeroes, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in CTV advertising,” explained James Smith, executive vice president and general manager of Amagi Ads Plus. “This partnership not only strengthens our position in the European market but showcases unique native ad formats and the impact of long-form creative."

"The partnership with Amagi Ads Plus is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge advertising solutions to our clients,” added Sarah Lewis, ShowHeroes global director of CTV. “By joining forces with Amagi Ads Plus and embracing the TCF standards, we are upholding a new benchmark for quality and transparency in digital advertising. This collaboration will undoubtedly elevate the advertising experience for brands and audiences alike."

Amagi Ads Plus and the FAST Deals marketplace are built on Amagi's FAST platform, which currently facilitates content creation, distribution, and ad insertion across more than 110 million hours of viewing and more than 1 billion ad impressions. Ads Plus leverages Amagi's extensive relationships with premium CTV content owners to establish an advertising marketplace that bridges the gap between content creators and leading advertisers.