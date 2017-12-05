Amagi to Offer CloudPort Playout Solution in U.S.

NEW YORK—Cloud-based channel playout specialist Amagi today announced its U.S. launch, making the company’s CloudPort platform available immediately to U.S. television broadcasters as well as digital OTT channels.

The company, which counts among its international clients Vice Media and Turner Broadcasting, offers an alternative to satellite and fiber delivery to support the expansion of TV networks across geographies and onto various platforms to reach new audiences.

However, with Amagi’s CloudPort playout solution it is possible to air linear TV channels around the world without incurring the cost of satellite or fiber deliver, the company said. CloudPort allows broadcasters to spin up and down new channels as needed and to deliver them anywhere from the cloud, the company said.

The product also enables broadcasters to setup and monitor multiple feeds as well as localize content, Amagi said. CloudPort combines the cloud with artificial intelligence to automate playout. Using AI, CloudPort addresses tasks traditionally done manually, such as managing schedules and detecting black frames.

Besides linear broadcast, CloudPort can enable on-demand services for consumers via OTT, the company said.

Linear TV and OTT broadcasters in the U.S. can now purchase CloudPort as a standalone or as part of SkyLight, the company’s all-in-one cloud-managed broadcast service solution. The company is also now selling its Storm and ThunderStorm monetization platforms in the U.S.

More information is available on the Amagi website.