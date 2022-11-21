Amagi Acquires Streamwise

NEW YORK—Amagi, a provider of cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced that it has acquired Streamwise, an early stage data aggregation and reporting platform for content distributors.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Streamwise specializes in automating and standardizing data collection across streaming platforms and the deal will help Amagi enhance its data solutions capabilities with comprehensive, more streamlined reporting and dashboards.

"What content brands need now more than ever is information at their fingertips,” said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and co-founder, Amagi. “The genius of Streamwise's data platform lies in its simplicity and accessibility, making it an excellent value addition to Amagi's SSAI-based ad offerings. Together, we can enable content brands to shape their programming, optimize their distribution and generate better ROI.”

With the explosion of live linear channels, advertising and viewership on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV, data and insights on content and ad performance are becoming the key differentiator that helps content creators stay ahead of the game, Amagi said.

To address those needs, Amagi Thunderstorm, an advanced server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution, offers a robust dataset of performance metrics on viewership and ad engagement to content brands that deploy it for monetization.

With Streamwise, Amagi will be able to seamlessly integrate its proprietary as well as third-party data to provide content brands with insightful, unified analytics, the companies reported. Streamwise's modern and intuitive UX will make it easy for Amagi's customers to gain actionable business insights in a centralized and automated manner.

"Our combined offering will help content distributors make smart decisions and scale their business in the streaming economy by saving content, sales, marketing, and finance executives from repetitive, manual, and error-prone processes," said Doug Shineman, CEO of Streamwise, who is joining Amagi to lead business development for its new analytics vertical.

Amagi plans to offer Streamwise capabilities as a stand-alone offering to customers. Once it is integrated with the Amagi product suite in the coming months, customers will be able to additionally subscribe to Streamwise solutions in a seamless manner. Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for channel creation, distribution and monetization.

Amagi's global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, Cinedigm, Cox Media Group, Crackle Plus, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel and Vice Media among others.