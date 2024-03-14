Allen Media Group Renews Carriage Deal with Charter

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has announced that it has reached a multi-year renewal agreement with Charter Communications Inc, (Charter). The deal includes carriage of AMG cable television networks The Weather Channel, TheGrio, Justice Central.TV, Pets.TV, Recipe.TV, and Cars.TV as well as the retransmission renewal for Allen Media Broadcasting television stations on Charter’s Spectrum platforms.

As part of Charter’s push to add more streaming services, the new deal will also provide authenticated Spectrum video subscribers with access to The Weather Channel TV App at no additional charge on connected TV sets and OTT devices.

Additionally, Charter will have the opportunity to offer the service to its broadband subscribers for $2.99 per month, or $29.99 per year. The Weather Channel TV App features The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel en Español, climate-focused digital platform Pattrn, and additional VOD content.

"We are delighted to continue growing our relationship with Charter Communications,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Charter/Spectrum has been a phenomenal partner to our television networks and our broadcast television stations, and we look forward to prospering from this mutually-beneficial arrangement for years to come.”