Ali Ahmadi Joins Litepanels Team



VAN NUYS, CALIF.: Litepanels announced that Ali Ahmadi joined the company as senior product manager. In addition to heading the product management department, he will use his expertise to stay ahead of market demands and envision the next generation of product development.



After studying lighting design at the California Institute of Arts and marketing at the BAW in Munich, Germany, Ahmadi worked for Sachtler’s Studio Lighting Division. He quickly advanced to the company’s New York operation where he became product and marketing manager for Sachtler, Vinten, Vinten Radamec, OConnor and Petrol Bags in the Americas.



In 2009, Ahmadi was promoted to brand manager for OConnor. During his tenure, the company released a host of new products including a series of popular fluid heads, and the award-winning OConnor Camera Accessories range.



Ahmadi will work out of Litepanels Burbank, California office.

