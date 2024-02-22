Alfalite To Show Micro LED Panels, AlfaArt in FOR-A NAB Show Booth

CYPRESS, Calif.—Alfalite will feature a new line of turnkey LED displays, media processors and players as well as its Micro LED panels at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in the FOR-A booth.

FOR-A is the exclusive U.S. partner of the Spanish LED display manufacturer. It also represents Alfalite in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Asia.

Alfalite’s new UHD Finepix panels are designed for mission critical environments, broadcast TV and virtual set applications. They are now available with either MIP (Micro LED in Package) or COB (Chip on Board) construction. Both come standard with Alfalite’s ORIM (Optical Injection Resin Module) technology. All options improve the level of protection of the panel and contribute to its wide viewing angle, FOR-A said.

The UHD Finepix panel has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, making it easy to replace a display monitor wall as well as low power consumption and durability of more than 100,000 hours. Front and rear access for modular and power supply replacement simplifies installation and maintenance. UHD Finepix MIP is available with 0.6 and 0.9mm pixel pitch, and COB is available with pixel pitches of 0.6, 0.9, 1.2 and 1.5mm. Both provide a 175-degree viewing angle, it said.

Another highlight of the FOR-A NAB booth will be AlfaArt. Alfalite has teamed up with digital artist César Yagüe to create AlfaArt, an all-in-one solution consisting of a UHD Finepix LED wall with state-of-the-art media players and moving ambient artwork that transform entire walls into living canvases.

FOR-A has been a strategic partner of Alfalite since April 2023 and has integrated Alfalite panels with FOR-A video switchers, signal processors, camera tracking, routers and XR systems as part of a live video production ecosystem, it said.

FOR-A’s live video production workflow includes the HVS-190 NDI-compatible video switcher, FA-9600 and FA-1616 multi-purpose signal processors, ClassX XR technology, EZTrack camera tracking and Alfalite Litepix LED wall. The FOR-A workflow provides an intuitive system for live video production that easily scales with the customer from 3G-SDI and HD signals up to single-cable 12G-SDI, the company said.

See Alfalite in FOR-A’s 2024 NAB Show booth C4507.