Ajit Pai Joins Searchlight Capital as Partner

NEW YORK—Ajit Pai has found his post-FCC position, with the former FCC chairman joining the Searchlight Capital private investment firm as a partner and prospective board member. Pai’s focus will be on investments in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sectors.

Pai initially joined the FCC in 2012 as an appointee by President Barack Obama. He was then appointed to the role of FCC chairman by President Donald Trump in 2017. Pai exited the commission back in January, following the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

During his tenure at the FCC, Pai worked to advance initiatives with the goal of closing the digital divide, pushing forward 5G and wireless technologies and more.

Prior to joining the FCC, Pai was a partner at the law firm of Jenner & Block and had served as in-house counsel at Verizon Communications. He also worked at the Department of Justice and the Senate earlier in his career.

“TMT has always been a core focus at Searchlight and in recent years we have seen the opportunities in these sectors grow, a trend accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Zinterhofer, a founding partner of Searchlight. “Given our strong presence in this space and Ajit’s distinguished career in the industry, we are excited to welcome him as our newest partner. His outstanding accomplishments at the FCC had a material impact on the broadband, wireless and broadcast sectors, and his deep knowledge will be invaluable in accelerating our efforts in TMT and digital infrastructure.”

“I am excited to joint the Searchlight team and help build on the firm’s demonstrated success in the technology media and telecommunications sectors, especially with respect to digital infrastructure—an area that is essential to consumers and businesses in the United States and around the world,” added Pai.