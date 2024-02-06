AJA Hires John Miller as VP of Global Sales

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has announced that media and entertainment (M&E) industry veteran John Miller has joined its team as vice president of global sales where he will guide international sales teams across the AJA product lines,

Miller brings to the new role three decades of experience growing revenue for software as a service, media asset management, and integrated hardware and software development at companies like Vizrt Group, BeBop, Brightcove, Avid, and Autodesk.

“John Miller is a seasoned professional with an exceptional track record, and we’re thrilled to have him on board,” shared AJA president Nick Rashby. “He’s well-known and well-respected within the industry we serve and has steered teams through many complex emerging technologies and sales models, and mergers and acquisitions. His extensive market knowledge, experience working with worldwide reseller channels, and strong leadership qualities are invaluable, and we’re excited to continue growing AJA sales globally with him at the helm.”

“As a company, AJA has established an impressive global footprint, with a reputation for building tools that address real-world challenges and providing world-class support,” Miller said. “I’m excited to work with AJA’s incredible team and apply my knowledge and unique skill set to increase sales and grow the business.”

Miller joins AJA from visual storytelling tools provider Vizrt, where he spent more than two years overseeing major broadcast accounts as enterprise sales director, exceeding sales quotas and bringing teams together to successfully execute projects. Prior, Miller led worldwide sales and marketing efforts and third-party strategic partner relationships for cloud-based M&E SaaS provider BeBop Technology, and also acted as vice president of Americas media sales at Brightcove, an online video platform developer.

Miller also spent seven years at Avid, where his leadership as senior sales director for the US and Canada helped increase sales year on year, and he played an integral role in driving revenue growth at Maximum Throughput, a media management and storage technology developer acquired by Avid in 2009, in the role of vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. Previously, Miller served as vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Autodesk’s M&E division and also worked for Discreet Logic in regional sales and general management roles before Autodesk’s acquisition of the company. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from Assumption University in Worcester, MA.