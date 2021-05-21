Trending

AIMS TechFest 2021 Unveils Presentation Slate

Live presentations will take place May 25 & 26

AIMS TechFest 2021
(Image credit: AIMS)

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has set the presentations for its two-day AIMS TechFest 2021 Presents IP Showcase free online event. Set for May 25-26, AIMS TechFest 2021 aims to educate broadcast and Pro AV industries on the latest progress in achieving an all-IP ecosystem using open standards.

Presentations will take place live from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on both May 25 & 26. Here is the list of May 25 presentations:

  • “IP Systems: The Big Picture,” Brad Gilmer, executive director, AMWA and VSF
  • “Live Media Production—The Ultimate End Game,” Andy Rayner, chief technologist, Nevion 
  • “A Review of the IP Live Core Implementation in BBC Cymru Wales—Central Square, Cardiff,” Mark Patrick, lead architect, BBC; Mike Ellis, head of production architecture, BBC; and Dan Ashcroft, senior project manager, BBC 
  • “Bridging the Gap Between Broadcast Network Monitoring and Measurement,” Michael Waidson, application engineer, Telestream 
  • “A Frank Discussion of NMOS” panel discussion moderated by Brad Gilmer 

And here are the presentations for May 26:

  • “IP Video/Audio Taxonomy—A Field Guide,” Wes Simpson, founder, Learn IP Video
  • “The Once and Future Impact of Moore’s Law on Networking,” Robert Welch, principal engineer, Arista Networking 
  • “IPMX for Broadcast Installations,” Jean Lapierre, senior director, Advanced Technologies, Matrox 
  • “ST 2110 Over WAN—The Conclusion of Act 1,” Andy Rayner, chief technologist, Nevion 
  • “ST 2110 Monitoring the Future of Live Remote Production,” Kevin Salvidge, European regional development manager, Leader Europe Ltd. 
  • “Automated Inventory Discovery and Management for Hybrid NMOS Compatible & Proprietary Broadcast Infrastructure,” Thomas Gunkel, global market director, Broadcast, Skyline Communications 

In addition to the presentations, AIMS TechFest 2021 will feature face-to-face discussions on current approaches to standards-based IP deployment across the broadcast and Pro AV markets.

For more information, or to register for AIMS TechFest 2021, visit AIMS’ website