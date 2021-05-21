AIMS TechFest 2021 Unveils Presentation Slate

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has set the presentations for its two-day AIMS TechFest 2021 Presents IP Showcase free online event. Set for May 25-26, AIMS TechFest 2021 aims to educate broadcast and Pro AV industries on the latest progress in achieving an all-IP ecosystem using open standards.

Presentations will take place live from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET on both May 25 & 26. Here is the list of May 25 presentations:

“IP Systems: The Big Picture,” Brad Gilmer, executive director, AMWA and VSF

“Live Media Production—The Ultimate End Game,” Andy Rayner, chief technologist, Nevion

“A Review of the IP Live Core Implementation in BBC Cymru Wales—Central Square, Cardiff,” Mark Patrick, lead architect, BBC; Mike Ellis, head of production architecture, BBC; and Dan Ashcroft, senior project manager, BBC

“Bridging the Gap Between Broadcast Network Monitoring and Measurement,” Michael Waidson, application engineer, Telestream

“A Frank Discussion of NMOS” panel discussion moderated by Brad Gilmer

And here are the presentations for May 26:

“IP Video/Audio Taxonomy—A Field Guide,” Wes Simpson, founder, Learn IP Video

“The Once and Future Impact of Moore’s Law on Networking,” Robert Welch, principal engineer, Arista Networking

“IPMX for Broadcast Installations,” Jean Lapierre, senior director, Advanced Technologies, Matrox

“ST 2110 Over WAN—The Conclusion of Act 1,” Andy Rayner, chief technologist, Nevion

“ST 2110 Monitoring the Future of Live Remote Production,” Kevin Salvidge, European regional development manager, Leader Europe Ltd.

“Automated Inventory Discovery and Management for Hybrid NMOS Compatible & Proprietary Broadcast Infrastructure,” Thomas Gunkel, global market director, Broadcast, Skyline Communications

In addition to the presentations, AIMS TechFest 2021 will feature face-to-face discussions on current approaches to standards-based IP deployment across the broadcast and Pro AV markets.