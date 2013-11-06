AES Names New President

NEW YORK — The Audio Engineering Society welcomes Dr. Sean Olive as its new president who will take the reins from outgoing President Frank Wells, editor of TV Technology’s sister publication Pro Sound News.



Olive currently serves as director of acoustic research for Harman International and is based in Northridge, Calif. His wide-ranging perspective as a musician, educator, recording engineer/producer, audio researcher and consumer places him in an unique position to guide the society. Olive has served as an audio research scientist for the National Research Council of Canada for several years, before joining the Harman team in 1993. He has stayed active in academia, teaching classes at UCLA on occasion, and has been involved in various aspects of the AES’s technical committees and research initiatives.



“The ways that consumers are experiencing music are evolving at a rapid rate, with audio as a mobile experience now being much more common than a living room with a hi-fi system,” said Olive. “Headphone sales are through the roof, and the AES has a chance to help improve the consistency and quality of the mobile experience. As our membership continues to move toward this world, along with the worlds of film, sound contracting, live sound, automotive audio and gaming, we need to further explore these avenues in order to better serve our members.”



He also emphasized the organization’s opportunity to add members in Brazil, Russia, India and China, stating an intention to increase outreach there.