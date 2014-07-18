Advanced Systems Group Hires Dan McNamara

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.– Advanced Systems Group announced Dan McNamara joined the company’s senior management team in April. He is responsible for streamlining processes and coordinating all aspects of ASG operations.



McNamara has spent almost 30 years in the industry in a variety of technical and management roles. Most recently, as head of production for Tippett Studio in Berkeley, Calif., he improved operating efficiencies and managed infrastructure upgrades. He has also served as president of The Orphanage, a San Francisco-based VFX and animation studio, director of engineering for iBeam Broadcasting, and director of film and editorial services at Industrial Light & Magic.



McNamara is based out of the company’s main office in Emeryville, Calif.