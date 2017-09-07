Adorama Launches New ‘Business Solutions’

NEW YORK—Adorama is now offering a suite of new business solutions to studios, broadcasters, networks, and educational and government institutions.

The Adorama Business Solution offers what it calls its “Three Pillars,” which includes consultation, procurement and support services. Adorama provides consultation on technical services and support from the start of a purchase throughout installation to make sure organizations get what they need.

On the procurement side, customers can trade in used equipment for cash or Adorama credit that can be applied toward new or upgraded equipment. They can also rent individual pieces or kits from Adorama Rental Company.

For support, customers are assigned an account manager throughout the installation and after. The Technical Services team can be engaged to assist with implementation and offers support plans for access to ongoing technical assistance.

Consultation with Adorama Business Solutions can be scheduled at www.adorama.com/abs.