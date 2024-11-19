Adlook, Comcast’s FreeWheel To Partner on CTV Advertising

NEW YORK—Adlook said it has begun working with Comcast’s FreeWheel ad tech platform to provide marketers access to top-tier connected TV and online video inventory.

Adlook, which bills itself as a brand growth platform and is owned by RTB House Group, said it will combine its Deep Learning automated bidding platform with FreeWheel’s supply of premium ad inventory to allow marketers to streamline campaign efficiency and reduce waste through precise targeting and optimization.

“Our partnership with FreeWheel marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide marketers with the most effective access to premium ad supply for Video and CTV,” Viktor Zawadzki, vice president of platform partnerships at Adlook, said. “This alliance not only enhances our ability to meet current market demands but also positions us to lead the industry with groundbreaking innovations in the context of planning, curation and optimization.”

The new collaboration will facilitate real-time optimization of targeting, creative assets and messaging, ensuring campaigns resonate with audiences and achieve desired outcomes using artificial intelligence, the companies said.

In addition, the expansive inventory to be made available through the partnership will eliminate inefficiencies and unnecessary costs associated with fragmented platforms in ways that optimize budget allocation and enhance overall campaign effectiveness, the companies said.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Adlook and showcase the combined power of our platforms,” Xavier Llerena, executive director, marketplace platform strategy at FreeWheel, said. “Our goal is to help brands and agencies tap into the incredible potential of total video advertising and this partnership expands our ability to deliver incremental reach for publishers, enhancing their capacity to connect with a broader audience in impactful ways.”