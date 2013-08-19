Adam Daniul Joins For-A as South Regional Manager

CYPRESS, CALIF. — For-A announced that Adam Daniul has been named its sales manager for the Southern United States. Daniul is responsible for For-A sales and managing the dealer channel in the southeast and south central regions.



Having held related sales positions for the past 10 years, Daniul brings a wealth of knowledge in the technology industry—particularly in sales in the Southern U.S.



Adam Daniul is based out of For-A’s Miami office.