Actus to Intro V.8.5 of Intelligent Monitoring Platform at NAB Show NY

BOSTON—Actus Digital will introduce version 8.5 of its Intelligent Monitoring Platform at NAB Show New York.

The company says the platform can be “leveraged throughout a station or organization that unifies what were previously silos of technology into a shared resources not just for engineering but also for news, ad sales, digital repurposing, competitive research and management.”

In addition to the tool set for engineers that now includes OTT QoS/QoE analysis and low-latency, browser-based multiviewers to bring together broadcast and OTT quality control, Actus version 8.5 now offers tools for other areas as well.

TV news teams can improve programming and ratings by showing ratings graphs next to content from competitors, send keyword alerts when competitors have “breaking news,” and provide collaborative bookmarking and note sharing for news, program and talent development.

With Actus AdWatch users can generate lead lists, perform competitive ad analysis and improve sales pitches with demographic ratings can increase revenue. Actus Clip Factory Pro for fast manual and/or automated clip-editing and social media publishing can help digital media teams be “first to digital” according to the company.

MVPDs can troubleshoot audio-video issues in real time and verify timing and accuracy of regional ad-insertion with Actus Remote Video Monitoring (RVM). And users of Actus Light-MAM can create and enrich metadata with automated data extraction and AI-based metadata generation to create Actus asset libraries from scratch and/or integrate with existing MAM systems.

Actus Digital’s Intelligent Monitoring Platform v8.5 will be demonstrated in booth 925.