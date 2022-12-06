Actus Digital Hires Janis Jekabsons as European VP of Sales

BOSTON—Actus Digital has appointed Janis Jekabsons as vice president of sales in Europe, bringing more than a decade of broadcast industry experience to the position. He will focus on raising the visibility of the company’s monitoring and compliance solutions among European broadcasters.

In a company statement, CEO Sima Levy said Jekabsons’ “strong technical expertise, thorough understanding of broadcast systems, innate knowledge of our customers' requirements, and vision of where the industry is headed will be instrumental to helping us expand and better serve media companies throughout Europe."

Prior to joining Actus Digital, Jekabsons served as presales solutions architect for Grass Valley's networking and IP infrastructure team. During his decade-long tenure at Grass Valley, he held customer-facing roles both in integrated playout custom development projects and in project engineering. He holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees: one in computer science, engineering, automation and control; and the second in robotics with AI

Jekabsons said media companies need intelligent solutions for improving OTT and broadcast workflow efficiency. "Actus Digital is leading the charge for innovation with its AI-based media monitoring platform. I'm excited to share how Actus Digital's platform can unleash greater workflow efficiency and cost savings for our European broadcast customers."