ACCESS Europe, FIFA+ Sign Agreement on Global Smart TV, In-Car Availability of Soccer

OBERHAUSEN, Germany and ZURICH, Switzerland—ACCESS Europe and FIFA+ have inked a deal to make the global digital soccer platform available on smart TVs and in cars around the world via ACCESS’s NetRange Smart TV Portals and the ACCESS Twine for Car in-vehicle infotainment service solution.

FIFA+, the organization’s free digital streaming platform, offers live soccer matches from around the world and video content on men’s and women’s soccer games. It offers more than 40,000 live matches per year, ranging from major leagues to grassroots games, as well as decades of archival footage.

"FIFA+ includes football content from every corner of the globe, aligning with FIFA's vision to ensure football unites the world," said Masahiro Aono, CEO of ACCESS Europe. "We are thrilled to extend the reach of FIFA+ by partnering with automobile OEMs and smart TV brands and operators, to make premium football content freely accessible to fans worldwide. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing the viewing experience for sports fans everywhere."

The integration of FIFA+ with ACCESS Europe’s offerings gives fans access to high-quality video streams of live matches and on-demand content in their cars and on their smart TVs.

ACCESS Europe provides white-label in-vehicle infotainment, smart TV and OTT ecosystems. FIFA+ integration with its solutions will make it possible to reach millions more Smart TV users.

