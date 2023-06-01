Accenture Acquires Nextira

NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas—Accenture has acquired Nextira, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner that uses AWS to deliver cloud-native innovation, predictive analytics and immersive experiences for their clients.

The deal will expand Accenture’s engineering capabilities in AI and machine learning. Nextira’s nearly 70 employees will join the Accenture AWS Business Group with a focus on media and entertainment industry clients.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nextira builds cloud-based solutions and services with cutting-edge engineering skills, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics that enable clients to design, build, launch and optimize high-performance computing environments. In addition, Nextira’s proprietary Studio in the Cloud solution on AWS provides clients with a virtual environment to easily develop and render 3D objects using the latest rendering platforms, Accenture reported.

Nextira’s platform engineering expertise and AI and machine learning services will enable AI capabilities to be directly embedded into the rapidly growing number of applications and services on AWS, Accenture reported.

“Nextira brings in proven expertise in engineering and architecting the cloud solutions that form a digital core for continuous innovation,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. “We will combine Nextira’s AI, machine learning, and data and analytics abilities with Accenture’s approach to using modern data platforms on cloud. This will deliver the actionable insights and predictive outcomes that our clients need to create new applications and services, deliver innovative customer and employee experiences and fuel their next wave of product and market growth.”

“Our strategy has always been to use cutting-edge technologies in order to create better futures for our clients,” said Jason Cutrer, founder and CEO, Nextira. “Joining Accenture will connect our deep experience in platform and software engineering with Accenture’s breadth of knowledge across cloud technologies, creating new opportunities for organizations to unlock the potential of emerging technologies to drive business value.”