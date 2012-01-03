ABS Opens New Portland Office



SEATAC, WASH.: Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions opened a new satellite office in Portland, Ore., Jan. 2. Located at Belo’s KGW-DT station facilities at 1501 SW Jefferson St., the new space provides regional customers with a centralized location for product demonstrations and improved customer support. ABS President Mark Siegel noted that Portland was among the top 25 TV markets in the nation.



ABS account executive Dave Spraker will be based out of the new office and can be reached at 503.708.7422 or via e-mail at dspraker (at) advancedbroadcastsolutions.com.

