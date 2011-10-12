ABS Hires Dan Paixaio as Senior Project Manager



SEATAC, WASH.: Premier systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions has hired Dan Paixao as senior project manager, effective Sept. 12. He will serve as a liaison and facilitator for ABS clients, in addition to designing and integrating systems.



Paixao has worked in the broadcast industry for more than 25 years. Most recently, he spent six years as chief engineer of KTRV, where he was part of the station’s DTV transition. He oversaw the design, installation, and integration of an HD production control room and studio in 2009 and the station’s master control room in 2010. Previously, he spent 15 years as an assistant chief engineer for KRON and KSTS.



Paixao is based out of the ABS satellite office in Boise, Idaho.



