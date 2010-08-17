'Where 3D Meets Hollywood' Session At Digital Video Expo



The buzz around 3D is at a fever pitch from box-office behemoths like Avatar to the imminent launch of several 3D television networks. In the latest installment of the Television Industry Leadership Series, B&C and Multichannel News will bring together an elite gathering of Hollywood executives to reveal plans for 3D content and whether the buzz will lead to big business, or is just a three-dimensional fad.



Already on board to speak at "Where 3D Meets Hollywood" are Fox Networks Group Chairman/CEO Tony Vinciquerra, NBC Entertainment/Universal Media Studios Chairman Marc Graboff and Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Jeff Conroy. Additionally, CBS research guru David Poltrack will present his latest findings on how big 3D might get.



The event will take place September 29 from 2:00-3:30 p.m., as part of the 2010 Digital Video Expo in Pasadena, CA.



