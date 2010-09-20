360 Systems Prepares to Relocate and Reposition

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIF.: Automation and video server specialist 360 Systems today said it will be moving to new digs that reflect its new direction. Corporate headquarters and manufacturing will be moved to 3281 Grande Vista St. in Newbury Park, Calif., as of Oct. 8. The building is said to be “newly remodeled to suit the company’s new directions in HD video, 3D, cinema, and digital audio products.”



Robert Easton, 360 president and CEO said, 360 Systems is doing more and more business in HD and in film.



“We’ve delivered over 3,000 servers, it’s been a great run, and we will continue to support everything we have made. Our future is aligned with new developments in HD, and we look forward to being a part of it."



360 will show its new 2020 Reference Recorder Oct.13-14 in New York at HD Expo in the Jacob Javits Center. The 2020 is an uncompressed, two-channel cinema recorder capable of 12-bit, 2K resolution and suited for 2D or 3D image capture, employing low-cost external magazines for transport.