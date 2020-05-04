2020 IBC Show: What We Know

UPDATED (5/6): The 2020 IBC Show in Amsterdam is full steam ahead at this point, holding firm with its scheduled dates of Sept. 11-15. IBC, however, is mindful and keeping an eye on the coronavirus pandemic and how it may impact the show as it gets closer.

“The team and I are solely focused on developing appropriate plans for IBC 2020,” said Michael Crimp , IBC CEO, in a statement on the IBC website. “At the moment, we remain committed to delivering a successful IBC 2020 this September at RAI Amsterdam. That is our objective, provided we can deliver, first and foremost, a safe environment for everyone, and second, an audience which will deliver the level of engagement you, our exhibitors, expect from IBC.”

The other annual major industry conference, NAB Show, was forced to cancel its spring conference in Las Vegas because of COVID-19. It is instead hosting a virtual conference, the NAB Show Express.

Crimp said IBC is working with the city of Amsterdam and health organizations to ensure a safe environment for the conference, which he believes can help get the industry “back on track.”

IBC is also offering a direct line of contact for interested parties with the email statusupdates@ibc.org .

EXHIBITORS PULLING OUT

With the show four months away, some planned exhibitors have already announced that they will not be attending IBC this year. The companies that announced thus far include: Arvato, Vidispine , Custom Consoles Limited, Cerberus Tech, Open Broadcast Systems, Stirlitz Media, Cantemo, iconik and Object Matrix.

Object Matrix released a statement saying it would offer online and virtual meetings in place of IBC, but also that "IBC has been, and will remain, an important event in our annual calendar," according to CEO and co-founder Jonathan Morgan.

Parham Azimi, CEO of Cantemo and iconik, shared this statement: "Canceling our presence at IBC was not an easy decision to make but in the current climate, we felt it was the only decision to ensure staff safety. We are focused on continuing to support our customers and partners and we will continue to provide engagement opportunities in a virtual setting."

We will continue to update this page as more information regarding the 2020 IBC Show becomes available.